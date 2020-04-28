TV Mount Market Highlights, Expert Reviews 2020 to 2027

(28 April 2020) Rising living standard of people has resulted in increased demand for TV mounts and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%

Latest market study on “Global TV Mounts Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Fixed Wall Mount, Full-Motion Wall Mount, Tilting Wall Mount, and Ceiling Mount); and Application (Residential and Commercial) and Geography”, The global TV Mounts market is accounted to US$ 10,264.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 19,089.6 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

(153 – Pages, 52 – Tables, 63 – Figures)

On the basis of application, the TV mounts market is categorized into the as residential, and commercial sectors. In 2018, the residential segment led the global TV mounts market. TV mounts are suitable for any flat panel TV including, LED, OLED, Plasma, or LCD Screen. Several types of TV mounts are available in the market such as wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, and ceiling mount. The choice of the right mount to be fixed depends on factors including, wall bracket as well as viewing capabilities. The residential sector is witnessing an increase in the installations of TV mounts owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people. The customers use these mounts to save space as well as to enhance their house decoration. The global residential construction market has witnessed healthy growth rates in the past few years. Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions. This has resulted in increased demand for TVs. Also, with the high standard of living and increased per capita income, people are installing more than one TV set per residence. Rising number of residential consumption witnessed the increased volumes of TV mounts installed in a single residential facility which is the major driving factors for the adoptions of these products by the residential sector.

North America is the second-largest contributor to the global TV mounts market, after Asia Pacific. High per capita income of people in the region is driving widespread infrastructural constructions and up gradations in North American region. Major constructions in North America are to be observed in the residential sector whereas the commercial sector witnessed significant constructions for hospitality buildings. Initiatives taken by Government in the infrastructural developments are enabling more installations TVs thereby, propelling the growth of TV mounts. Furthermore, the demand for housing construction in the U.S. is witnessing a growth due to increasing immigration in the country. During the last two decades, immigrants registered for nearly 28% of the total household growth in the U.S. Thus, the growth of residential construction sector, growing population along with increased urbanization is further expected to influence the growth of TV mounts market in the North American region.

The market for global TV mounts is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global TV mounts market are Omnimount, Atdec Pty Ltd., Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd., Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd, B-Tech International Ltd, Unicol Engineering, Videosecu, Legrand Av Division and Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products Co., Ltd. among others.

