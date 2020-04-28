Tunnel Lighting System Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

Tunnel Lighting System: Market Introduction

As road transport networks become ever more crowded, the use of tunnels and underpasses is expanding, both to improve traffic flow, and to protect local environments from increased traffic exposure. Within tunnels, maintenance access can be limited, and challenging atmospheric conditions are common, reliable performance of the lighting system is critical, as it is the basic need for the absolute minimum of operational maintenance requirements. The primary functions of tunnel lighting system are:

Firstly, to allow proper visibility to enable traffic to enter, pass through and exit the tunnel section safely

Secondly, to do so without causing any physical impediment or obstruction to the through-flow of traffic.

These aims are achieved by the adequate illumination of the tunnel interior, which allows drivers to quickly adjust to the light within, identify possible obstacles, and negotiate their passage without reducing speed. These requirements apply during the day when the contrast between outside and inside is significant and at night when it is less, but reversed. The 5 zones of tunnel lighting system CIE guidance (CIE 88-1990) states that the amount of light required within a tunnel is dependent on the level of light outside and on the point inside the tunnel at which visual adaptation of the user must occur.

Tunnel Lighting System: Properties & Market Dynamics

When planning the tunnel lighting system, there are 5 key areas to consider:

Access Zone Tunnel Lighting System Not within the tunnel itself, this is the stretch of road leading to its entrance. From this zone, drivers must be able to see into the tunnel in order to detect possible obstacles and to drive into the tunnel without reducing speed. The driver’s capacity to adapt in the access zone governs the lighting level in the next part of the tunnel. One of the methods used by CIE to calculate visual adaptation is the L20 method, which considers the average luminance from environment, sky and road in a visual cone of 20°, centered on the line of sight of the driver from the beginning of the access zone.

Threshold Zone Tunnel Lighting System This zone is equal in length to the ‘stopping distance’. In the first part of this zone, the required luminance must remain constant and is linked to the outside luminance (L20) and traffic conditions. At the end of the zone, the luminance level provided can be quickly reduced to 40% of the initial value.

Transition Zone Tunnel Lighting System Over the distance of the transition zone, luminance is reduced progressively to reach the level required in the interior zone.

Interior Zone Tunnel Lighting System This is the area between transition and exit zones, often the longest stretch of tunnel. Lighting levels are linked to the speed and density of traffic.

Exit Zone Tunnel Lighting System The part of the tunnel between interior zone and portal. In this zone, during the day time, the vision of a driver approaching the exit is influenced by brightness outside the tunnel.



Tunnels are one of the most accident prone spots on a given stretch of road, especially highways where vehicles usually traverse at faster speeds compared to in-city roads. Thus maintaining proper visibility in tunnels for passenger safety is a critical part of overall traffic safety regulations. With strong focus on preventing accidents and enhancing safety for travelers, there are strict regulations in place concerning tunnel lighting systems.

Moreover, the expansion of highway networks to previously unconnected parts of the world, especially inter-country mountainous regions has led to the need to construction of a large number of road tunnels. Moreover, development of metro train and subway train stations also requires the building of tunnels and efficient tunnel lighting systems. Thus, all of these factors are projected to positively impact the growth of tunnel lighting system market across different regions of the globe.

Global Tunnel Lighting System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Tunnel Lighting System market has been segmented as:

Symmetrical and asymmetrical tunnel lighting system

Asymmetric counter beam tunnel lighting system

Pro beam tunnel lighting system

On the basis of application, the global Tunnel Lighting System market has been segmented as:

Roadways

Railways

Global Tunnel Lighting System Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Tunnel Lighting System market identified across the value chain include:

value chain Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Siemens (Germany)

Trane (Ireland)

SICK AG (Germany)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Kapsch (Austria)

Philips Lighting (Netherlands)

Honeywell (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

and Swarco (Austria)

Opportunities for Participants in the Tunnel Lighting System Market

One of the greatest challenges of tunnel lighting system is their ability to support drivers’ visual perceptions—both day and night—from the point of entry through to the point of exit. Effective tunnel lighting system, therefore, requires consistent light levels throughout the structure for safe passage.

Tunnel lighting system are also highly corrosive environments requiring sealed and durable luminaires. Due to heavy traffic and fluctuations in weather and climate, tunnel fixtures are continually exposed to water, dirt, road salt, exhaust fumes, brake dust and other corrosive agents. Thus the development of lighting fixtures specific to the environmental conditions of different tunnel locations can provide new growth opportunities for market players in the tunnel lighting system market.