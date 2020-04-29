Trending Report on Liquid Handling Technology Market by Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast to 2027 | Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen, Inc.

The global liquid handling technology market is expected to reach US$ 5,705.63 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,201.36 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027. The key factors that are driving the growth of liquid handling technology market are increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry and rising research and development expenses. Whereas, the market is expected to have slow growth due to the scarcity of skilled professionals during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Liquid Handling Technology Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG), Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Formulatrix, Inc., Gilson Incorporated

Liquid Handling Technology Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Liquid Handling Technology key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Liquid Handling Technology market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Product Segmentation:

Automated Workstations

Small Devices

Consumables

Application Segmentation:

Drug Discovery and ADME-Tox Research

Cancer and Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Major Regions play vital role in Liquid Handling Technology market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Liquid Handling Technology Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Liquid Handling Technology Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Liquid Handling Technology Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

