Trending News: Covid 19 Impact on Wireless Mesh Network Market 2020 : Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast : Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the global wireless mesh network market size was valued at USD 5 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025.

The global wireless mesh network is being driven by the increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies in several industries. North America is predicted to be the leading regional market for wireless mesh networks in the forecast period. The region is driven by a large number of Wi-Fi/WLAN networks. Mesh routers are the latest technology advancement for home Wi-Fi networks. North America is witnessing an exceptional adoption of wireless mesh network technologies. The region has well-established economies, enabling it to strongly invest in research and development (R&D) activities, further developing new and cost-effective technologies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth in the forecast period due to its dynamic adoption of new technologies.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO: NASDAQ) and Rajant Corporation are some of the key players in the global wireless network industry. In November 2019, Rajant Corporation, an exclusive provider of kinetic mesh wireless networks, launched its latest pocket-sized and lightest DX2 Breadcrumb. The product is the smallest and lightest BreadCrumb, which forms a mesh network when used with its LX5, ME4, and ES1 models on Rajant’s propriety InstaMesh protocol. The nominal payload, along with its pocket-sized footprint, makes it ideal for robotics and mobility operations as well as data transmission and high bandwidth communication. Such developments in the industry are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Analysis by Radio Frequency:

1. Sub 1 GHz Band

2. 2.4 GHz Band

3. 4.9 GHz Band

4. 5 GHz Band

The wireless mesh network market is divided based on radio frequency into Sub 1 GHz Band, 2.4 GHz Band, 4.9 GHz Band, and 5 GHz Band.

Market Analysis by Application:

1. Home Networking

2. Video Surveillance

3. Disaster Management and Rescue Operations

4. Medical Device Connectivity

5. Traffic Management

On the basis of application, the market is divided into home networking, video surveillance, disaster management and rescue operations, medical device connectivity, and traffic management.

Market Analysis by Architecture:

1. Infrastructure

2. Hybrid

3. Client

The market is divided on the basis of architecture into infrastructure, hybrid, and client.

Market Analysis by End Use:

1. Education

2. Government

3. Healthcare

4. Hospitality

5. Mining

6. Oil and Gas

7. Transportation and Logistics

8. Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses

9. Others

On the basis of end-use, the market is divided into education, government, healthcare, hospitality, mining, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and smart cities and smart warehouses, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

1. The global wireless mesh network market is driven by the rising penetration of internet services and telephone connectivity owing to the emergence of artificial intelligence.

2. The rising support for smart street lighting infrastructure, which monitors the intensity of light for usage, is also aiding the market growth.

3. The growing communication facilities in several sectors, such as oil and gas, chemical, and mining through the wireless mesh networks are enhancing the global wireless mesh network industry.

4. Due to the growing video surveillance segment, the application sector of the industry is increasing; as a result, promoting the industry growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

1. The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global wireless mesh network market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

2. The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the radio frequency, application, architecture, end use, and regional markets of wireless mesh network.

3. It analyses the market dynamics, by looking into the key demand and price indicators of the market and assessing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Cisco Systems Inc., Rajant Corporation, Cambium Networks, SCAN RF Projects, Concentris Systems LLC, ABB (Tropos Networks Inc.), Zebra Technologies, Firetide Inc., Synapse Wireless Inc., Fluidmesh Networks LLC, Aruba Networks Inc., Qorvus Systems Inc., and Wireless Technologies, among others, are the key players in the global wireless mesh network market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)

2. Rajant Corporation

3. Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM)

4. SCAN RF Projects

5. Concentris Systems LLC

6. ABB (Tropos Networks Inc.)

7. Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA)

8. Firetide Inc.

9. Synapse Wireless Inc.

10.Fluidmesh Networks LLC

11.Aruba Networks Inc.

12.Qorvus Systems Inc.

13.Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA)

14.Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

