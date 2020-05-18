Trending News: covid 19 Impact on Silicones Market 2020:Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2025

According to new report by Expert Market Research titled ‘Global Silicones Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global silicones market reached a volume of over 2.33 million metric tons in 2017 and is further expected to grow at CAGR of almost 5% in the period 2020-2025, attaining a volume of more than 4 million metric tons by 2025.

Asia-Pacific has the largest market share in the global silicones market. The region is a major manufacturing as well as exporting hub for electrical and electronics products in which silicones find extensive use. Asia-Pacific along with the Latin America contributed to the 5% growth of the global silicones market between 2016 and 2017 due to an increased demand for silicone fluids, elastomers and resins in the home and personal care sector, and the automotive industries in the regions.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=99

Due to their molecular structure with a backbone of silicon-oxygen, silicones have the ability to take a variety of physical forms ranging from liquids, solids, semi-viscous pastes, and oils. The versatility of their forms drives their growing demand in the home and personal sector, especially in its D5, emulsion and anti-foam types. The home and personal care sector currently contributes to one-fifth of the global silicones demand. The automotive sector is also one of the emerging sectors where silicones are finding their increasing application, being used to manufacture car components such as airbags, windscreens, ignition coils, gaskets, radiator and engine seals, and turbocharge hosing, among others.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicone-market-report

There was an increase in the prices of silicone raw materials in early 2017 which consequently led to a hike in silicone prices, reaching their highest in Q1- 2017. This hike in prices led to key players in the global silicones industry like Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. to increase their product costs by 10-30% between late 2017 and early 2018. However, these changes did not prove detrimental to the companies as they continued their expansions with Shin-Etsu Silicones introducing advanced eight-carbon silane coupling agents in the June of 2018 and Wacker Chemie AG awarding a U.K. company, Intertronics a distribution contract covering U.K. and Ireland for silicone products. The silicone prices eventually decreased in the latter half of 2018 due to the softening of raw material prices and the relaxation of China’s environmental policies.

Market Analysis by Type:

Elastomers

Fluids

Gels

Resins

Elastomers, fluids, gels and resins are the silicone types explored in the report.

Market Analysis by Application:

Industrial Process

Construction Materials

Home and Personal Care

Transportation

Energy

Healthcare

Electronics

Silicones find their major application in sectors like industrial processes, construction materials, home and personal care, transportation, energy, healthcare, and electronics.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

Silicone elastomers dominate the global silicones market with the highest revenue share followed by silicone fluids.

Electronics, healthcare and transportation sectors contribute to the major demand of silicone elastomers.

Silicones find their major application in the industrial processes which represents one-third of the total global silicones demand.

Home and personal care sector is expected to grow at a rate of 4% annually till 2024.

Due to an increase in raw material prices, the silicones prices changed by 4% in Southeast Asia, 2% in Europe and 9% in USA between Q1-2017 and Q2-2017.

Key offerings of the report:

The report by Expert Market Research gives an in-depth insight into the D5 and emulsion silicones market providing their historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) demand and supply.

The report analyses the trade data of silicones and its feedstock according to the volume and value of the exporting and the importing countries.

It provides detailed region-wise historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) price trends for D5 and emulsion as well as for the feedstock of silicones.

The report gives an insight into the manufacturing process of silicones as well as the analysis of the cost involved in setting up a silicones manufacturing plant.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Elkem Silicones (ELK.OL)

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DD)

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ferroglobe PLC

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oats-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dairy-alternative-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com