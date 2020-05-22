Trending News: Covid 19 Impact on North America Sorbitol Market 2019:Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Sorbitol Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the North America sorbitol market supports the growth of the global sorbitol market, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of 2.86 million metric tons by 2025.

he North America sorbitol market accounts for 25% of the global sorbitol market. It is driven by the growing awareness of sugar-related health issues in the region, such as type-2 diabetes and obesity, which in turn is accelerating the growth of sugar-substitutes. The US is the largest sorbitol market in North America and the second-largest sorbitol producer in the world after China. In the United States, the polyol is currently derived from corn. Therefore, the market for sorbitol is contingent on the climate of its corn production. The US is a leading corn producer globally and contributing to about 36% of the global corn output.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) and Ingredion, Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) are the leading companies in the North America sorbitol market, driven by the oral care, pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industries. In 2019, Roquette Frères SA, another major player in the market, launched innovative plant-based ingredients in the Beauté line, further contributing to the Cosmetics market. It offers a new patented plant-based polyol, exhibiting scientifically proven results on oral microbiota, hindering the growth of microorganisms responsible for halitosis.

Market Analysis by Type:

Liquid Sorbitol Powder Sorbitol

Based on type, the sorbitol market is divided into liquid and powder sorbitol.

Market Analysis by Application:

Pharmaceutical Toothpaste Food & Confectionaries Cosmetics & Toiletries Industrial Surfactants Others

The market is divided on the basis of application into pharmaceutical, toothpaste, food and confectioneries, cosmetics and toiletries, and industrial surfactants, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

United States Canada

Regionally, the market is divided into the United States and Canada.

Key Findings of The Report:

The sorbitol market in North America is being enhanced by the stable growth in the food and beverage industry, with consumers preferring products having less or no sugar. The governments are discouraging consumers from consuming products with high sugar content by making policies such as sugar tax or sugary beverage tax, thus, providing further impetus to the market growth for sorbitol, which is used in sugar-free juices and diet sodas. The booming economy, along with the expected rise in the high-income class population in North America, is further propelling the market. Sorbitol is extensively used as a sweetener, stabiliser, humectant, emulsifier, and softener in personal and home care products. The expected growth of the oral care industry in the region is expected to bolster the North America sorbitol market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the North America and global sorbitol market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) supply and consumption for the type and regional markets of sorbitol in North America. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends of sorbitol and its feedstock in the North America market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data for sorbitol and its feedstock, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Roquette Frères SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Tereos Starch & Sweeteners are the key players in the North America sorbitol market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Roquette Frères SA

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion, Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

