Trending News: Covid 19 Impact on North America Natural Sweeteners Market 2019:Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Natural Sweeteners Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America Natural Sweeteners market is significantly aided by the stevia market, which grew at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2015 and 2019. The stevia market is expected to reach the production value USD 851.725 million by 2025.

The North America sweeteners market is aided by the growing stevia market. Stevia is a sweetener, which is sweeter than table sugar but contains less calories. Its low-calorie content makes it a favourite among consumers. The natural sweeteners market is growing due to the increased demand for stevia, especially among people suffering from diabetes and obesity. It is also a preferred sweetener for people looking for healthier options.

In 2017, another major player, PureCircle introduced new stevia leaf-based flavour enhancers to ensure that food and beverages companies produce cost effective vanilla and cocoa flavoured products.

A new partnership was announced by the major players, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) and GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX: GLG) in 2016 to manufacture and sell low calorie sweetener, Stevia. The Reb M Dream sweetener and Reb M Dream Sweetener Stevia Leaf were introduced in 2018 by GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX: GLG) and Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM). It adds pure sweetness to food and beverages.

In 2019, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), one of the leading key players, announced that Reb M stevia leaf sweetener was added to the list of permitted food additives by the Singapore Food Agency.

Market Analysis by Types:

Stevia Maple Syrup Raw Honey Molasses Coconut Sugar Others

The types of natural sweeteners analysed are stevia, maple syrup, raw honey, molasses, coconut sugar and others.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Others

Natural sweeteners find its applications in food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Market Analysis by Distribution Channels:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Retail Stores Online Retailers Others

The various distribution channels for natural sweeteners are convenience stores, online retailer, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States Canada.

The major regions in this market are United States and Canada.

Key Findings of the Report:

The demand for natural sugar is increasing as a replacement for sugar, especially for people suffering from diabetes and obesity. The use of stevia for baking as sugar replacement is also aiding the market growth. The inclination of people towards lifestyle diets like paleo or keto diets is further propelling the market growth for natural sweeteners. The increased demand for ready to drink (RTD) beverages in the US and Canada is also pushing the market further. The sector is also being supported by the innovations in energy drinks and other beverages.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the North America natural sweeteners market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) & Forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, applications, distribution channels, and regions of natural sweeteners in North America.

The major players in the North America natural sweeteners market are PureCircle, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Stevia First Corporation, Sweegen, Ingredion Incorporated, GLG Life Teach Corporation among others. The comprehensive report by Expert Market Research covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions and investments, capacity expansions, and plant turnarounds.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

PureCircle (LON: PURE)

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)

GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSE: GLG)

Tate & Lyle

Stevia First Corporation

Sweegen

Others

