Trending News: covid 19 Impact on Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergents Market 2020:Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Middle East and Africa laundry detergents market reached a value of almost USD 8.8 billion in 2019. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to be supported by the growth of the global laundry detergents market. The global laundry detergents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain a value of USD 93 billion in 2025.

The Middle East and Africa laundry detergents market have a strong demand due to the rising health and hygiene awareness among the consumers. Laundry detergents are cleaning agents which help remove dirt from the fabrics. They have a large role to play in the hygiene and cleanliness of an individual. The market is also being driven by the wide range of laundry detergents available according to the changing and evolving demands of the consumers.

Major companies such as Procter and Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Henkel AG & Company (ETR: HEN3) have penetrated the market in the Middle East and Africa due to the rising disposable income of the consumers in the region. Henkel AG & Company is a leading company in laundry detergent in the Middle East and Africa. The region accounts for 6% of the total sales of the company in 2018. Laundry and Home Care segment accounted for 32% of the company’s total sales in 2018. The net sales of Procter & Gamble Company in the Middle East and Africa, along with India, accounts for 7% of the company’s total net sales in 2018. The fabric and home care segment of the company accounted for 32% of the company’s total sales in 2018.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Powder Detergents Liquid Detergents Others

Laundry detergents are divided into powder and liquid, among other forms.

Market Analysis by Type:

Enzymatic Non-Enzymatic

By type, laundry detergents can be divided into enzymatic and non-enzymatic.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Household Industrial and Institutional

Laundry detergents are used for household as well as industrial and institutional purposes.

Market Analysis by Region:

Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others

Region-wise, the Middle East and Africa laundry detergents market can be divided into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, and South Africa, among others.

Key Findings of The Report:

The rising health and hygiene awareness among the consumers, along with the cleanliness and hygiene promotion is aiding the laundry detergents market growth in the Middle East and Africa. Increasing population and rising penetration of laundry products and washing machines are further driving the industry forward. The rise in purchasing power in the region is propelling the industry forward. A growing number of working women is providing further impetus to the market as consumers are now seeking convenient and easily soluble laundry detergents. The growing tourism industry is also a critical factor in the growth of the laundry detergents market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research offers a region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the Middle East and Africa laundry detergent market. The Expert Market Research report provides market information for the types, forms, applications, and regions of laundry detergent in the Middle East and Africa for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report offers an in-depth insight into the form-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends for laundry detergents in the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates the global trade data for the year 2019, examining the value and volume of the major importing as well as exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company(NYSE: PG) Henkel AG & Company, KGaA(OTCMKTS: HENKY) Church & Dwight Co., Inc(NYSE: CHD) S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Unilever(NYSE: UL) Others

