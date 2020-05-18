Trending News: Covid 19 Impact on Global Oats Market 2020:Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis

Oats (also known as Avena Sativa) currently represent an important cereal crop which is predominantly grown in American and European countries, mainly Russia, Canada and the United States. They grow best in moderate climates and can be planted in autumn or spring.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=27

Oats have today become a staple food in a number of countries on account of their numerous benefits. They are highly nutritious as they contain dietary fibre, beta-gluten, proteins, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The consumption of oats is associated with various health benefits such as reduced risk of coronary artery disease and colorectal cancer, low levels of cholesterol, weight management and low blood sugar levels. They are currently used in a number of products such as muffins, granola bars, cookies, breads, biscuits, probiotic drinks, breakfast cereals, flakes, infant food and other baked goods. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global oats market reached a volume of 25.8 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 31.1 Million Tons by 2025.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oats-market

The production of oats witnessed fluctuations during 2015-2019 as a result of a significant fall in the acreage in the major producing countries. The market, however, recovered in the year 2013 on account of numerous forces. In line with the hectic lifestyles, a shift towards ready-to-eat food products has been witnessed. In addition, oats offer convenience as they can be easily and quickly prepared by anyone. This has significantly increased the global demand for oats in the past several years. Moreover, rising population, increasing disposable incomes, growing health consciousness among consumers along with a strong demand from emerging markets are some of the other factors that have facilitated the market growth.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global oats market according to key application areas, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by End-use:

Feed

Food

Market breakup by Region:

Russia

Canada

Australia

Key findings from the report:

The two-major end-uses of oats include feed use and food use. In 2019, feed represented the largest end-use segment with the majority of the market share.

Region-wise, Russia dominated the market with a share of more than a fifth of the total global production in 2019. It was followed by Canada and Australia.

Being fragmented in nature, the global oats market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include Grain Millers Inc., The Quaker Oats Company, Swedish Oat Fiber AB, Avena Foods Limited, General Mills Inc., and Richardson International Limited.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Grain Millers Inc.

The Quaker Oats Company

Swedish Oat Fiber AB

Avena Foods Limited

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS)

Richardson International Limited.

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bio-based-platform-chemicals-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bed-monitoring-system-and-baby-monitoring-system-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com