Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Reviewed in a New Study

Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market

A report on global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market.

COVID-19 Impact on Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market

Companies such as Lyft and Uber use predictive analytics to fill the demand-supply gap that exists for cabs. Through the transportation predictive analytics and simulation market, transit companies are able to identify which region has the highest demand and also the number of cabs that may be available in that specific region. Messages can be sent to drivers in this case for them to reach their destination and cater to the needs that may arise there.

Roadways to remain the largest segment in terms of transport components

The Roadways segment was valued at more than US$ 620 Mn in 2016 and is predicted to touch about US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 9.8% for the decade – the highest CAGR among all the segments by component of transport. An incremental dollar opportunity of more than US$ 1 Bn is expected in the Roadways segment of the global transportation predictive analytics and simulation market between 2017 and 2027. Roadways is predicted to be the most attractive segment and is expected to register significant Y-o-Y growth rates during the forecast period. Trends likely to govern the global transportation predictive analytics and simulation market

In terms of component of transport, the application of predictive analytics is likely to be witnessed to a great deal in the airline industry. The airline industry has been quick in the adoption of predictive analytics and simulation software to acquire deeper insights into customer behaviour. By analysing parameters such as customer buying patterns, seasonal influence and available cargo capacity on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, predictive analytics can help companies maximise revenue and minimise costs of transportation by efficiently predicting customer demand at the same time dealing with capacity limitations if any.

Roadways segment likely to witness the highest CAGR in terms of value in the North America transportation predictive analytics and simulation market

North America is well-known for its developed transport infrastructure, particularly in roadways. The Roadways segment by component of transport in the North America transportation predictive analytics and simulation market is anticipated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 600 Mn by the end of 2027, up from about US$ 190 Mn in 2016. This represents a CAGR of 11.4% during the 10 year period from 2017 to 2027.\”

