Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Estimated to \Witness a CAGR of 9.5% By 2023 – 3M, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis

Transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) is an independent, distinct dosage form of drug applied to intact skin to deliver the drug at a meticulous rate to the blood. The transdermal route of governing the drugs is known to be one of the budding route for indigenous and systemic drug delivery process.

The first transdermal drug delivery system, Transderm-SCOP received US FDA approval in the year 1979 for the stoppage of nausea and vomiting. Since then the technology has greatly developed. The first-generation transdermal drug delivery majorly involved delivery of small, lipophilic, and uncharged molecules by passive diffusion technology. Maximum products that are currently available in the market belong to this generation. However, development of technology has led to the use of chemical enhancers and other energy-based techniques such as ultrasound to enhance the permeation of the drug through the skin. They belong to the second generation of transdermal products. The delivery of lidocaine is done by an iontophoretic delivery system, which was developed and marketed during this generation. A third generation of delivery systems are the ones that are currently under development including microneedles and electroporation to deliver macromolecules.

The Product types covered in the report are Patches and Gels. Transdermal Patches are likely to continue to dominate the market by 2023. Stringent regulatory approval and high cost of the transdermal drug delivery systems represents as the major challenge the growth of transdermal drug delivery market. The market is expected to be on a positive year on year growth rate, as the increase in chronic diseases prevalence and expanded application areas of the technology is expected during the forecast period.

Key Players: 3M, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline, are the key players in the market. Echo Therapeutics Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Transdermal Corp, Actavis, Bayer, and Corium International, are the other key players in the market.

The Transdermal drug delivery market is highly lucrative. Many players are developing advanced technology products and if involved in expanding the application areas of these drug delivery systems. In 2017, Nemaura Pharma, a UK-based company has developed Memspatch, to increase the penetration rate of gel by three-times faster than the ones that are already available in the market. Apart from this the major players in the market are collaborating with other major players in the market. For instance, In January 2017, 3M Drug Delivery Systems entered into collaboration with Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to deliver a new therapeutic cancer vaccine directly to the dermis through the 3M Hollow Microstructure Transdermal System (hMTS).

