Torque Converter Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption by 2025

The high penetration of automatic transmission in both mid-level and premium-level car segments is driving the demand for torque converters worldwide. In addition to this, the rising disposable income and middle class in developing countries of Asia pacific is further expected to fuel the demand for automobiles in this region. The growing demand for automatic vehicles in developing countries such as China and India is anticipated to further boost the growth of global torque converter market. Due to the growing concern regarding environmental protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. Hence, the growing demand and investments in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of torque converter market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Leading Torque Converter Market Players: ACC Performance, Aisin Europe S.A., Dynamic Manufacturing, EXEDY Corporation, Precision Industries, Schaeffler AG, Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo, Yutaka Giken Company Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The torque converter market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing customer demand for electric vehicles and rising need for automation in the global automotive industry. However, high maintenance and service costs of torque converters could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. On the other hand, the increasing popularity of Dual-Clutch Transmission systems is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the global torque converter market in the coming years.

The “Global Torque Converter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of torque converter market with detailed market segmentation by transmission type, component, vehicle type, and geography. The global torque converter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading torque converter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global torque converter market is segmented on the basis of transmission type, component, vehicle type, and geography. By transmission type, the market is segmented into Automatic Transmission (AT), Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). On the basis of component, the market is segmented into impeller, stator, turbine, damper, lock-up clutch, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global torque converter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The torque converter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting torque converter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the torque converter market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the torque converter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from torque converter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for torque converter in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the torque converter market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Torque Converter Market Landscape Torque Converter Market – Key Market Dynamics Torque Converter Market – Global Market Analysis Torque Converter Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Transmission Type Torque Converter Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Component Torque Converter Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Torque Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Torque Converter Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

