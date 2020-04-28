Global payment gateway market is expected to grow from US$ 30.6 Bn in 2016 to US$ 86.9 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The merchants all over the globe are avidly willing to expand their businesses cross-border by adaption of a logical approach, by partnering with the payment gateways. With the help of this partnership, these merchants gain the advantage of tapping the opportunities created by the globalization of e-commerce. Majority of merchants today, are eyeing up global expansion and wish to grow at a faster pace, however, the last thing they would ever need in this dynamic & competitive landscape is a payment gateway that either refrains their growth or pushes them to collaborate with multiple PSPs (Payment Service Providers) in different regions. In order to address these issues, the payment industry is inviting technological advances, paving the path for the growth of payment gateways market.

Company Profiles :

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon Payments, Inc.

Secure Trading Limited

Cardstream Limited

CCBill, LLC

BitPay, Inc.

GoCardless Ltd.

Stripe Inc.

Due Inc.

Merchant Warrior

Authorize.Net.

WePay Inc.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by type, and organization size industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By organization size segment large enterprises accounted for the largest share of the payment gateway market in 2016; whereas, Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global payment gateway market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current payment gateway market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

