Ticket Printers Production Market ($ 442.3 mn) 2025|Overview, and scope industry Size, Market Share, Leading Players

Global Ticket Printers Production Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Ribbon Transfer, and Inject Printer), by Applications (Zoo Park Ticket, Movie Theatre Ticket, Railway Ticket, Invoice, Boarding Pass, Museum Tickets, Trade Show Entrance Badge, Sporting Events, and Others (Gaming, Historical Sites, and Skiing Facilities)), by Type (Kiosk Printers, Portable (Mobile) Printers, and Benchtop Printers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2025

Market Synopsis

The global ticket printers production market was valued at USD 346.1 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 442.3 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.2%.Ticket printers come in either fixed or kiosk models to accommodate the specific print application. These are easy to operate, maintain, and are cost-effective than another type of printers. A high capacity flatbed ticket printer by InfoPoint developed a mechanism to ensure the fully printed tickets before issuing, resulting in a reduction of ticket paper wastage and operator cost.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154425

Custom SpA produces a variety of event ticketing printers including barcodes, and RFID to provide the SMART ticket. New technologies are being developed used to produce the tickets by just connecting the printing terminal with a smartphone containing the print roll and ink ribbon. However, tickets printers continuously face the threat of increased mobile consumption and other advanced printers in the market. Most of the ticket printing is replaced by mobile or E-ticketing. It includes a barcode and a scanner at two ends to verify the ticket details.

There has always been economic/political pressure on the printing industry due to the usage of paper of different kinds and the chemicals used to prepare the inks. Many government and private firms have started using the mobile or E-tickets instead of the printed tickets resulting in the reduction of paper wastage and increased efficiency of the ticket management system. However, this factor poses a risk towards the growth of the ticket printer market as many end-users like railways, airlines, and movie and event tickets are depleting the usage of paper tickets.

Segmentation

The global ticket printers production market has been segmented based on type, beam source, application, and region.By technology, the ticket printers production market has been divided into direct thermal, thermal ribbon transfer, and inject printer.By applications, the ticket printers production market has been segregated into zoo park ticket, movie theatre ticket, railway ticket, invoice, boarding pass, museum tickets, trade show entrance badge, sporting events, and others (gaming, historical sites, and skiing facilities).

Request Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154425

By type, the ticket printers production market has been classified as kiosk printers, portable (mobile) printers, and benchtop printers.By region, the ticket printers production market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the ticket printers production market has been categorized as four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The rest of the world segment has been further divided into the Middle East & Africa and South America.

Europe accounted for the most substantial market value in 2017; the market is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In Europe, the technological advancement occurs at a rapid pace. This affects the growth of the ticket printer market positively with the introduction of cost-effective products. However, the software updates pose a threat to the ticket printer by providing online printing solutions. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. Tickets printer constantly face the threat of increased mobile consumption and other advanced printers. Most of the ticket printing is replaced by mobile or E-ticketing. It includes a barcode and a scanner at two ends to verify the ticket details. The Indian railway division Mysore shuts down the ticket printing unit because of the digitization of the railway systems.

Global Ticket Printers Production Market, By Technology, USD Million

Source: MRFR Analysis

Competitive landscape

The presence of several global vendors characterizes the global ticket printers production market. The competition in the market is highly intense, with players competing to gain market share.Moreover, cost, quality, accuracy, and reliability of products are some of the factors that help vendors to sustain in an intensely competitive market. Some of the key developments are:

Zebra Technologies Corporation acquired Motorola Solution’s Enterprise business in 2014 for USD 3.45 billion in cash. The transaction was funded with USD 200 million cash in hand and USD 3.25 billion in new debt.Honeywell acquired Datamax-O’Neil, a global manufacturer of fixed and mobile printers used in a variety of retail, warehouse, and distribution, and health care applications. The USD 185 million deal was made in December of 2014.

DED Limited has been operating as a subsidiary of EET Europarts Ltd since July 2011. DED Limited distributes point of sale equipment, hardware for auto-ID applications, plastic card printers, and specialist printers.Stimare formed a strategic partnership with printing and POS hardware pioneer Custom SpA and with Infinite Peripherals globally for the sale, support and repair of products.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154425

Stimare in August 2014 agreed to a product distribution deal with AudienceView, one of the world’s leading providers of E-commerce and ticketing software for events and entertainment organizations.

Key Players

The key players in the ticket printers production market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Bocasystems (US), Epson (Japan), Stimare (Dublin), The Custom Companies, Inc. (US), Able-systems (UK), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Datamax Inc. (US), Ier Blue Solutions (France), Practical Automation, Inc. (US), Skidata (India), Vidtronix (US), Masung (Schengen), Fujitsu (Japan), Star (US), and Ded Ltd (UK). These players contribute significantly to market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 35–40% in the ticket printers production market. These are Avery Dennison (US), Citizen Systems Japan (Japan), Xiamen Rongta Technology (China), and Shinmei (US) among others.

Intended Audience

System integrators

OEMs/ODMs

Electronic component manufacturers

Resellers and distributors

Consultancy and advisory firms

Consulting firms

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609