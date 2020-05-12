Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global third-party logistics (3PL) market stood at a value of around USD 910.4 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to witness a CAGR of around 5.25% in the forecast period of 2020-2025, to attain USD 1237.6 billion by 2025.

The healthy growth of the trade and e-commerce activities in both developed and developing nations is driving the growth of the third party logistics (3PL) market. In 2018, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe together accounted for about 85% of the total share in the global third party logistics (3PL) market. Third-party logistics services involve outsourcing to a single global player in place of hiring several brokers at a national/local level. Thus, the service is a one-stop solution for the customs brokerage, providing faster coordination and customs clearance.

Further, the global third-party logistics services market is being driven by the growing global freight forwarding market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% until 2020. In November 2019, DHL Global Forwarding (OTCMKTS: DPSGY), a key player in the market, opened three rail competence centres in addition to the existing ones in Europe and will further introduce the fastest rail freight connection between Germany and China, meeting the rising demand for rail freight services between Europe and Asia. This step has been taken by the company due to the substantial increase in the rail freight volumes along the new silk road from China to Europe. Such developments will further aid the global third-party logistics (3PL) market over the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing e-commerce and trade activities, particularly in the emerging economies, is driving the global third-party logistics (3PL) market forward. The government regulations, favouring the services, are further aiding the industry, globally. With the advancement in technology and the development of new solutions such as the tracking of the consignment, the industry is witnessing a further boost. The increasing demand for convenient and highly organised services from retailers and manufacturers is providing further impetus to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global third-party logistics (3PL) market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional markets of third-party logistics services. It also provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

DHL Global Forwarding (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS: KHNGY) DB Schenker DSV A/S (OTCMKTS: DSDVY) Sinotrans Changhang Group (SHA: 601598) Panalpina Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Expeditors UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc Hitachi Transport System C.H. Robinson Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG Bolloré Logistics CEVA Logistics Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

