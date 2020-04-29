The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wood Pellet Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Wood Pellet market. Hence, companies in the Wood Pellet market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

The global Wood Pellet market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Wood Pellet market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Wood Pellet market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Key players focussing on contracts/agreements in the Western Europe wood pellet market

Western Europe is one of the largest regional wood pellet markets based on consumption and the production is less than consumption in this region. Efforts are being made to increase the production capacity of wood pellets in this region. Swedish softwood lumber supply is estimated to increase over the forecast period, which will help increase the production capacity of wood pellets.

The global wood pallet market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 9,205 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period to be valued at nearly US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2027. Amongst all regions, Western Europe is anticipated to account for 72.6% value share in the global wood pellet market by 2017 end, followed by North America with 7.8% value share. Western Europe is anticipated to exhibit a higher incremental value during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period to account for 8.7% value share by 2027 end. Middle East and Africa is expected to account for 0.7% value share in the global wood pellet market by 2017 end. The market in MEA will register a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. The production capacity of wood pellets in Chile is growing rapidly, owing to low manufacturing cost. Brazil as well as Argentina are the one of largest producers of wood pellets made of industrial round wood and sawdust. The rapid rate of production of wood pellets across the Latin America region is one of the major driving factors of the global wood pellet market and large amounts of wood pellets are being used to produce electricity in this region. For instance, Alone Chile produces approximately 16 Mn cubic meters of firewood and more than 40 Mn cubic meters of industrial round wood.

