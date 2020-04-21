The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Personal Care Active Ingredients Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2019 to 2029

The presented market report on the global Personal Care Active Ingredients market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Personal Care Active Ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Personal Care Active Ingredients market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Personal Care Active Ingredients market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Key Market Tenet of Personal Care Active Ingredients Manufacturers

Manufacturers have been focusing on product innovation to obtain a competitive advantage in the personal care active ingredient market. Product innovations are centered on improving functionality and safety of active ingredients. Global manufacturers in the market are heavily investing in research & development activities for bio-active ingredients for different skin types and skin conditions. Moreover, growing consumer awareness about the environment, health and sustainability has been driving the personal care active ingredients market for over a decade.

The natural personal care products market has registered double-digit growth since 2005. Active ingredient suppliers have been leveraging this growth by developing actives from natural-sources and certifying their products as “environment-friendly” for the need of natural brands.

Sizable customer base along with the availability of advanced formulation technology makes a few selected players dominate the global supply. The market is characterized by consolidation in established markets and is relatively fragmented in high potential but emerging countries

Prominent players with established market presence in global personal care active ingredients markets include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (IFF), and Symrise AG, amongst others.

Key players are developing innovative technology for personal care active ingredients to enhance consumer experience. For instance, BASF SE has collaborated with CTIBiotech, a biotechnology company to develop a 3D model of biostructured skin and reconstructed skin for research on anti-inflammatory properties of active ingredients.

Demand for Personal Care Actives Ingredients Surges in North America and Europe, China Follows Close Behind

North America and Europe are the front running markets for personal care active ingredients with a high consumption rate. Likewise, Japan and South Korea are matured markets with presence of various global and local personal care product formulators. China, on other hand, is a growing market, where consumers are shifting towards high-end personal care products driving the use of active ingredients.

The ASEAN and South Asian countries will witness a high pace of growth, especially in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Latin America is a developing market with global manufacturers eyeing potential market expansion in the region. Brazil being the prominent country in the region, has a huge potential for market growth.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Personal Care Active Ingredients market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market

Important queries related to the Personal Care Active Ingredients market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Personal Care Active Ingredients market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Personal Care Active Ingredients ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

