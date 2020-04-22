The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Matting Agents Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2029

The latest report on the Matting Agents market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Matting Agents market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Matting Agents market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Matting Agents market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Matting Agents market.

The report reveals that the Matting Agents market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Matting Agents market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Matting Agents market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Matting Agents market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

segmented as follows:

Matting Agents Market: By product type

Silica

Thermoplastic

Wax-based

Matting Agents Market: By technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Matting Agents Market: By application

Industrial Coatings Metal Paper Plastic Printing Inks Others

Wood Coatings

Leather Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Others

Matting Agents Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The market for matt-finished products is smaller as compared to the market for high-gloss finish products, due to the consumer preference towards glossy finish.

The end-consumer preference is shifting towards low-gloss finish products, owing to the increasing awareness about benefits of low-gloss finish

Silica matting agents are the most preferred matting agents throughout the globe, anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Diatomaceous earth based matting agents are a cow-cost, eco-friendly substitutes for the other matting agents, satisfying the stringent norms on emission of volatile organic compounds by the regulatory bodies such as EPA and REACH.

Water-based matting agents segment is anticipated to expand at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Wood coatings is the major application segment for matting agents.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Important Doubts Related to the Matting Agents Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Matting Agents market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Matting Agents market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Matting Agents market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Matting Agents market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Matting Agents market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Matting Agents market

