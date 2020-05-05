The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Iron and Steel Casting Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2026

The latest report on the Iron and Steel Casting market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Iron and Steel Casting market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Iron and Steel Casting market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Iron and Steel Casting market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Iron and Steel Casting market.

The report reveals that the Iron and Steel Casting market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Iron and Steel Casting market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Iron and Steel Casting market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Iron and Steel Casting market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

segmented as follows:

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Material

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Malleable Iron

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Application

Automotive & Transport

Pipes & Fittings

Pumps & Valves

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of material, the gray iron segment accounted for a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. High use of gray iron can be ascribed to various factors such as its tensile and yield strength, ductility, impact resistance, and low production cost. However, the share held by the gray iron segment is expected to decline marginally by the end of the forecast period, due to rise in preference for other materials.

On the other hand, shares of ductile iron and steel segments are expected to increase by the end of the forecast period, due to low weight, design, and metallurgical flexibility of ductile iron and steel

Based on application, the automotive & transport sector was the leading consumer of iron and steel casting products across the world in 2017. The automotive & transport segment is expected to gain market share by 2026, due to increasing use of private and public transport across the world.

The share of the pipes & fittings segment is also likely to increase by 2026, due to use of pipes and fittings made of iron and steel in industries such as power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. Its share is expected to increase by 2026. This is because a wide range of iron and steel casting products are used in the region in order to manufacture end-products ranging from automotive components to appliances. Asia Pacific has several manufacturing facilities, wherein iron and steel casting products are required.

The global iron and steel casting market is likely to expand at a slow pace, largely because it is a mature market and substitutes such as aluminum are available

