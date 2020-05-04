The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market : The report gives immense knowledge on the competitive nature of key players

The global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Analysis, By Region

North America dominated the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in revenue terms in 2015 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America accounted for 56.4% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 59.0% share by the end of 2026. In terms of value, the North America market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. The MEA intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to remain the least attractive regional market in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in revenue terms, with an attractiveness index of 0.1 over the forecast period. MEA accounted for 2.1% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 1.7% share by the end of 2026.

Most doctors in the developing world have not adopted intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices due to a lack of information about the inherent benefits

Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are needed across ICUs. However, global adoption is relatively less as most physicians in the ICUs of hospitals in developing regions are grossly unaware of the benefits such devices offer. Physicians are mostly uninterested in knowing the benefits and even though these devices are helpful, adoption is a challenge due to the complexity of the device. To change this situation, a simplification of product design is desired so that such devices can be used easily.

COVID-19 Impact on Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

