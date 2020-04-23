The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Emission Control Catalyst Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2026

The latest report on the Emission Control Catalyst market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Emission Control Catalyst market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Emission Control Catalyst market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Emission Control Catalyst market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Emission Control Catalyst market.

manufacturers of automobiles and those operating in various industries that produce toxic gases are impelled to cut down on toxic emissions. Emission control catalyst supports in decreasing the toxic effects and the emission of nitrogen oxide and hydrocarbons.

Emission control regulations in Western Europe have become stricter and manufacturers are obligated to adhere to the prescribed emission norms and have beefed up their emission control catalyst activities as well. For instance, the European Union has different emission standards for diesel and petrol vehicles. Air quality standards for light duty vehicles is EURO 6 and for heavy duty vehicles is EURO 5 and EURO 6. Growing urbanisation and increasing penetration of automobiles in the region are other factors leading to the surging adoption of emission control catalyst.

Developing economies are likely to witness a rise in the adoption of emission control catalyst given the increasing production of automobiles across key nations

The sales and adoption of emission control catalysts is directly proportional to the production of automobiles and vehicle parc. In spite of the unstable economic conditions the market has witnessed in the recent past, the global automotive industry has exhibited sustainable growth. In the coming years, it has been projected that automotive production will surge in developing regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. This dynamic is anticipated to provide marginal growth prospects to the manufacturers of emission control catalyst.

In order to retain their position in the global market, players and manufacturers based in Europe are now strategically setting up and expanding their production plants in the Asia Pacific region to reduce the cost incurred on the high price of raw materials. As a result, several leading players are entering into long-term contracts and supply agreements with regional vendors as well to acquire a stronghold in the market in the region. For instance, in 2017, Johnson Matthey expanded its auto-catalyst production facility in Shanghai. The company produced nearly 60 billion of the products by the end of 2016. Another incidence is of BASF Catalysts India Private Limited, which inaugurated its mobile emission catalyst plant in Chennai, India.

