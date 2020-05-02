The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Dietary Fibres Market by Sales Analysis 2019-2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Dietary Fibres market. Hence, companies in the Dietary Fibres market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Dietary Fibres Market

The global Dietary Fibres market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

As per the report, the value of the Dietary Fibres market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the Dietary Fibres market:

How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the Dietary Fibres market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations? What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the Dietary Fibres market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the Dietary Fibres market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Dietary Fibres market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

the demand for functional food and beverages globally. These factors are resulting in rapid consumer shift towards dietary supplements to stay healthy and fulfil their nutritional requirements. The above factors are also resulting in customers opting for dietary fibre supplements that are rich in vitamins, minerals and other essential ingredients. Increasing preference towards consumption of dietary fibre rich products among consumers owing to rising awareness regarding the various health benefits of dietary fibres including normalised bowel movement, reduced cholesterol levels, controlled blood sugar levels and also as a means to maintain healthy body weight is a major factor driving revenue growth of the functional food and beverages segment, and this trend is expected to continue in future as well.

The functional food and beverages segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment by application in the North America dietary fibres market

In 2017, the functional food and beverages segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 0.40 Bn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period to reach close to US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026. In Latin America, the functional food and beverages application segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 400 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The functional food and beverages segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period in Western Europe. In 2017, the functional food and beverages segment is expected to be valued at a little more than US$ 200 Mn in the APEJ region, while in the MEA dietary fibres market, the functional food and beverages segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period to be valued in excess of US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026.

Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Dietary Fibres market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Dietary Fibres market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

