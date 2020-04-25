The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Cyber security as a Service Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2027

The global Cyber security as a Service market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cyber security as a Service market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Cyber security as a Service market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Cyber security as a Service market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
companies profiled in cyber security as a service market include Armor Defense Inc., AT&T, BAE Systems, BlackStratus, Capgemini, Choice CyberSecurity, Transputec Ltd, Cloudlock (Cisco), FireEye, Inc., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Optiv Security Inc. and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.
The Cyber security as a Service Market is segmented as below.
By Security Type
- Enterprise Security
- Endpoint Security
- Cloud Security
- Network Security
- Application Security
By Service Type
- Threat Intelligence & Behavior Analysis
- Auditing & Logging
- Monitoring & altering
By Platform
- Managed
- Professional
By Enterprise Size
- Small and Medium Enterprise
- Large Enterprise
By End Use Industry
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Defense/Government
- Automotive
- Others (education, oil & gas, etc.)
In addition, the report provides analysis of the Cyber Security as a Service Market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Cyber security as a Service market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cyber security as a Service market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Cyber security as a Service Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cyber security as a Service market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cyber security as a Service market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
