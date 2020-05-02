The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2029

The latest report on the Automotive Exhaust Systems market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Exhaust Systems market.

The report reveals that the Automotive Exhaust Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Automotive Exhaust Systems market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Automotive Exhaust Systems market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Automotive Exhaust Systems market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

In the product type category, the muffler segment is expected to reflect high market share in the coming years. This segment led the global market during the past years and is expected to continue the trend in the years to follow. The muffler segment in 2017 was valued a little below US$ 10 Bn and is estimated to touch a value of over US$ 13 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). The muffler segment is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.8% during the period of forecast (2017-2027). The OEM sales of muffler segment reflect high value than the aftermarket sales. This market condition is expected to be witnessed in the future. However, the aftermarket is growing at a comparatively faster pace than OEM.

Exhaust manifold segment to significantly contribute to the growth of the global market

Exhaust manifold segment accounted for a 31.8% market share of the total market in 2017. During this timeline, the exhaust manifold segment touched a market value of around US$ 7900 Mn and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 11 Bn by the end of the year of forecast (2027). This segment is the fastest growing segment and is expected to register a value CAGR of 4.1% throughout the period of assessment. It is also anticipated that this segment would gain a significant BPS by the end of 2027.

