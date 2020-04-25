The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Advancements in Technology to Aid the Growth of the Starter Feed Market Over the Forecast Period 2018 to 2026

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Starter Feed market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Starter Feed market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Starter Feed market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Starter Feed market.

As per the report, the Starter Feed market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Starter Feed market are highlighted in the report. Although the Starter Feed market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Starter Feed market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Starter Feed market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Starter Feed market

Segmentation of the Starter Feed Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Starter Feed is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Starter Feed market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players continue to reign supreme in the starter feed market, collectively accounting for over 40% shares, Increased focus on offering value-added products and deliver optimum nutritional value to livestock, has led Collaboration with research scientists to enhance the starter feed quality, and frequent product launches to appeal to new and potential customers are the key strategies of these players.

The market presence of emerging players also remains portentous, accounting for nearly 40% shares. Provision of customized and customer-need specific products. Online sales platforms continue to remain the mainstay of emerging players to increase their presence in the starter feed market. Growing number of starter feed manufacturers are targeting North America, on the back of the proliferating poultry industry, growing broiler production, and existing ban on antibiotic-containing feed in the region.

Leveraging emerging technology to prime the immune system, create ideal gut-health environment, and deliver consistent, high quality, and targeted nutrition to animals, is expected to remain a key strategy of manufacturers to gain competitive edge. An increased focus on nutritional technology to understand and unlock the real potential of raw materials will create fresh growth avenues for stakeholders.

Starter Feed Market – Additional Insight

Phytobiotics – A Key Trend

Phytobioitics are increasingly gaining interest of livestock starter feed manufacturers, as antibiotic use becomes more and more regulated in the industry. The continued pressure on starter feed manufacturers to reduce antibiotic use, especially for performance purposes, has prompted them to turn toward phytogenic feed additives. The capacity of these natural, plant-based additives to stimulate growth via increased intake, gut well-being, antimicrobial effects, and feed conversion is reinforcing their value in the starter feed market. Additionally, growing demand for conventional- and antibiotic-free animal nutrition is accelerating the sales of phytogenics-based starter feed, which, in turn, is favoring market growth.

Research Scope

Starter Feed Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology coupled with holistic approach forms the basis of the incisive insights rendered in the starter feed market report. The Fact.MR report reckons comprehensive information on the growth prospects of starter feed market along with enthralling insights into the forecast study of the market.

Fact.MR has leveraged the research approach to arrive at the starter feed market size offered, along with other pivotal numbers, such as CAGR and revenue share of all the market segments mentioned in the report. All the information provided in the starter feed market has undergone various validation funnels, before its inclusion in the report.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to garner valuable insights into the forecast analysis of starter feed market. The report on starter feed market has also gone through cross-validation to ensure the delivery of accurate information to the market enthusiasts.

Important questions pertaining to the Starter Feed market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Starter Feed market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Starter Feed market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Starter Feed market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Starter Feed market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

