The medical Power supplies are the equipment that convert the incoming power into a compatible form suitable for the medical device. These can be used to provide electricity for a wide range of medical applications such as X-ray, MRI, and CT scans, surgical machines, dental equipment etc. The global medical power supply devices can be used at various places from hospitals to clinics, care centers, or diagnostic centers.

Market Dynamics

The major influences behind the expected boom of this market are technical advancements in the healthcare sector, innovations in power supplies market and rising inclination towards household healthcare. Increased global rise in demand for healthcare facilities, growing aging population and government funding for R&D also account for the hike in the market.

Market Segmentation

Market can be segmented on the basis of construction or application. On the basis of construction, the Medical power supply market is segmented into open-frame or enclosed power supplies, external power supplies, U-bracket power supplies, and encapsulated power supplies. On basis of application, it is classified into power supplies for diagnostic equipment, surgical equipment medical, monitoring equipment, home patient care equipment or dental equipment

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the world medical power supplies market followed by Asia and Europe. The growing market of the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period. This can be credited to the immense volumes of funds these countries are putting for Research and Development in healthcare.

Key Players

The key players identified in the market are:

HUI, Inc. (U.S.)

Handy and Harman (U.S.)

XP Power (Singapore)

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation (U.S.)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

Powerbox International AB (Sweden)

Astrodyne TDI Power Supplies and EMI Filters (U.S.)

Wall Industries (U.S)

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Global Medical Power Supply Market Segments

Global Medical Power Supply Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Medical Power Supply Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Medical Power Supply Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Global Medical Power Supply Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

