The impact of the coronavirus on the Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market 2019 New Technology, Growing Demand, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Major Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2028

companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Hemacare Corporation, and Medica S.p.A.

The global therapeutic plasma exchange market has been segmented as follows:

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by Disease Indication

Neurological Disorders Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Myasthenia Gravis Multiple Sclerosis Neuromyelitis Optica Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Renal Disorders Post-renal Transplant Rejection Anti-GBM (Glomerular Basement Membrane) Disease Wegener’s Granulomatosis

Hematology Disorders Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Cryoglobulinemia Multiple Myeloma

Metabolic Disorders Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (homozygous) Fulminant Wilson Disease

Others

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



