The impact of the coronavirus on the Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Natural Sweetener Blends Market 2018 – 2028

Key Players

The key market players operating in the natural sweetener blends market include, GLG Leading Life Technologies, Lantic Inc., Bayn Europe AB, Steviva Ingredients, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC., ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Cargil Inc., Productos Aditivos Group, Steviva Brands, Inc., Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd, among others. The companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions,, new product launches, and epansions and investments for business growth and development.

Key Developments in Natural Sweetener Blends Market

In 2012, Pepsico launched stevia-based Pepsi Next, with 30% reduced sugar content in Australia

In 2014, PepsiCo Inc. launched non-cola beverage that contains stevia and sugar in U.S.

In 2014, Tate and Lyle introduced stevia-based Blood Orange Sangria at the IFT Food Expo

In 2015, Tate and Lyle launched DOLCIA PRIMA, which is a low-calorie sugar

GLG launched Organipure brand in 2014

Opportunities for Natural Sweetener Blends Market Participants

Increasing number of manufacturers across the globe are launching products with natural sweetener blends especially in the beverages market space. Consumers today are looking for products claiming zero sugar which has further strengthened the market for natural sweetener blends in the near future. For example, Tate & Lyle has developed a sweetener blend containing allulose, which contains about 90% fewer calories than sugar.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

