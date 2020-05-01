The impact of the coronavirus on the Parking Management Solution Market Analysis Research and Trends Report for 2020-2030

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Parking Management Solution market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Parking Management Solution market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Parking Management Solution sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Parking Management Solution market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Market Segmentation

The global parking management solution market is categorized based on type into parking meters (single-space parking meter) and parking kiosks (multi-space parking meter) type. Furthermore, the research report provides the complete insights into different parking management solution providers through installed location types which includes on-street parking and parking venues (parking deck, parking complex, etc). The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on the geographical regions, the report segments the global parking management solution market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. North America is further segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into The U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into The GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of South America. The report also covers cross segmentation forecasts of Nordic countries.

The report also includes the competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing parking management solutions. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market share, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players operating in the global parking management solution market. The key market players profiled in this study include parking meter and kiosks providers and OEM’s. The prominent providers offering parking management solution include Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, IPS Group, Inc., METRIC Group Ltd., Ventek International, Worldwide Parking, Inc., J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, CivicSmart, Inc., LocoMobi Inc., POM Inc., and Cale Access AB (Cale Group AB).

Global Parking Management Solution Market

By Type

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks

By Installed Location

Street Parking

Parking Venues

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:

Current and future prospects of the Parking Management Solution market in different regions

Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Parking Management Solution market

Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Parking Management Solution market

Competition landscape analysis

Major trends expected to influence the growth of the Parking Management Solution market

