The impact of the coronavirus on the Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2027

The global Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By End-use Application

Construction Cranes Dozers Dump Trucks Excavators Loaders Others

Agriculture Harvesters Tractors

Mining Surface Mining Machinery Underground Mining Machinery



By Technology

Cellular

Satellite

By Region

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as region-wise split and market split by end-use application, technology, sales channel and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market.

In the final section of the report, off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of OHV telematics companies. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players.

Some market players featured in this report are:

TomTom International BV

Harman International Industries Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

MiX Telematics Limited

Navman Wireless

Omnitracs LLC

Trackunit A/S

Zonar Systems Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

