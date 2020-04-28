All News

The impact of the coronavirus on the IT-Enabled Healthcare Market- Key Market Trends-2019 To 2027

April 28, 2020
The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the IT-Enabled Healthcare market. Hence, companies in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global IT-Enabled Healthcare Market

The global IT-Enabled Healthcare market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The market study aims to provide a competitive edge over other players in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market:

  1. How are market players are restructuring their business activities to gain a competitive edge in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market?
  2. Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of technologies and regulations?
  3. What are the crucial factors that are expected to magnify the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market?
  4. Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
  5. What are the factors that could restrict the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market into different market segments such as:

The region-wise segmentation offers critical information such as the market share, revenue analysis, and market attractiveness of each region.

Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.

 
The global IT-enabled healthcare market is categorized into the following segments:
 
IT-enabled Healthcare Software Market, by Type
  • Healthcare System Applications
    • Administrative Information Systems (AIS)
    • Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
      • Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
      • Nursing Information Systems (NIS)
      • Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)
      • Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on)
    • Ancillary Information Systems (AIS)
      • Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
      • Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
  • mHealth Applications
IT-enabled Healthcare Services Market, by Type
  • Tele-health
    • Healthcare Diagnostics
    • Remote Patient Monitoring
    • Healthcare Education
    • Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)
  • mHealth
    • Solutions for Patients
      • Information and Reference Services
      • Monitoring Services
      • Diagnostic Services
      • Wellness Services
      • Treatment Services
      • Prevention Services
  • Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
    • Emergency Response Services
    • Healthcare Practitioner Support
    • Healthcare Surveillance
IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by End-user
  • Public/Private Healthcare Institutions
  • Physicians
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Individuals
IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

 

Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

  • SWOT analysis of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market
  • Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions
  • Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market on the global level
  • Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth
  • Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

