The impact of the coronavirus on the Industrial Microbiology Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2028

segmented as follows:

Equipment and Systems

Reaction Consumables

Laboratory Supplies

Reaction consumables product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2026.

On the basis of test type, the market is segmented as follows:

Sterility Testing

Microbial Limit Testing

Bio-Burden Testing

Water and Environment Testing

Others

Sterility test type segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Food and Beverage Industry

Personal Care Products

Agriculture and Environment

Others

On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

North Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

North America industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for 27.3% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. Europe industrial microbiology market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Some key market participants included in FMI’s global industrial microbiology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Asiagel Corporation, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux SA, Novamed., QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, 3M and Danaher Corporation

