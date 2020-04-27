The impact of the coronavirus on the Gift Cards to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2025

The global Gift Cards market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Gift Cards market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Gift Cards market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Gift Cards market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Gift Cards market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market taxonomy in this section where they have segmented the global gift card market on the basis of type, merchants and region. The report highlights the key market dynamics and presents an independent analysis of the various factors, challenges, and market trends that are likely to define the global gift card market in the next few years. The analysts have devoted the last section of the report to study the market performance of some of the top companies operating in the global gift card market. The researchers have profiled a few of the leading market players and have presented a detailed analysis of their overall business performance and a comprehensive evaluation of their short-term and long-term business and go-to-market strategies.

Global Gift Card Market Segmentation

By Type

Universal accepted open loop

Restaurant closed loop

Retail closed loop

Miscellaneous closed loop

e-Gifting

By Merchant

Restaurants

Department store

Grocery stores/food supermarkets

Discount stores

Coffee shops

Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research leverages secondary research extensively to ascertain the overall size of the global gift card market and top industry players. In addition, the experienced team of analysts has gathered relevant market insights and data by speaking to the various manufacturers of gift cards and other key stakeholders based in various regions. Another notable feature of the report is an analysis of the revenue forecast of the global gift card market by absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market providers can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources in the global gift card market. Finally, Persistence Market Research understands the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global gift card market and has developed a unique market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

Each market player encompassed in the Gift Cards market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Gift Cards market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Gift Cards Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Gift Cards market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Gift Cards market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

