The impact of the coronavirus on the Food Thickening Agents Market 2019 New Technology, Growing Demand, Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Major Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2025

Increasing Demand for Food Products with Good Taste and Mouth Feel

Food processing companies face the pressure of developing innovative food products without comprising on the original taste and quality. The ability of food thickening agents to increase the viscosity of a liquid without causing an alternation in other properties and providing an improved mouthfeel has caused an accelerating shift of food manufacturers towards them.

For instance, Novo Alpi Srl, an Italian-based prepared food manufacturing company, provides ready-to-eat cakes and slices made by using natural food thickening agents such as tapioca and maize starch, under its brand Agluten.

Increasing Prevalence of Swallowing Difficulty Among Aging Adults

Difficulty in swallowing, or dysphagia in medical terms, has witnessed a significant increase over the years, especially by the aging population. Food thickening agents help in slowing down the transit of fluids and food, providing more coordination time for the swallowing process. Thus, people suffering from dysphagia widely prefer the inclusion of food thickening agents in their meals for varying the consistency of their food.

For instance, Nestlé Health Science provides an innovative food thickening agent, designed especially for dysphagia patients, called Resource ThickenUp. This food thickening agent rapidly thickens the food without affecting its taste and odor.

Inclination towards Clean Label Ingredients

The increasing awareness of consumers, particularly regarding the ingredients in their food products, is responsible for making clean label products a pillar in the food industry. Consumers demand food products containing natural and simple ingredients. Food thickening agents are derived from plant as well as vegetable sources, thus, satisfying the consumer demand for no artificial additives and ingredients.

For instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company offers a wide range of starches such as corn, wheat, and tapioca. These starches are ideal food thickening agents for food products requiring a delicate texture, flavor, and light color. These starches not only function as thickeners but as binders and emulsifiers too, and have found wide applications in the bakery, confectionery, and dairy industries.

