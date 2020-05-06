The impact of the coronavirus on the Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2024

The global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Market Segmentation and Forecast

The global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is segmented on the basis of material type, type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is segmented as aluminum oxide, zirconia, calcium phosphate and others (bioglass and carbon). Based on the type, the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market can be segmented into bio-active, bio-inert, and bio-resorbable. On the basis of application, the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market can further be segmented into dental implants, orthopedic implants, implantable electronic devices, and others.

Besides these segments, the global hydroxyapatite market is segmented in terms of grade and application. On the basis of grade, the global hydroxyapatite market is segmented as medical grade, research grade, and cosmetic grade. Based on application, the global hydroxyapatite market is segmented as dental implants, orthopedic implants, biochemical research, and others (tissue engineering and wound healing) applications. On the basis of region, the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA (South East Asia) and Pacific, China, India, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Analysis, by Material Type

On the basis of material type, the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is expected to be dominated by aluminum oxide segment. With the growing need for orthopedic implants with improved biocompatibility and mechanical strength, demand for bioceramics is likely to persist over the forecast period. Bound to these factors, these bio-inert materials are likely to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. However, bio-active materials such as calcium phosphate predominantly hydroxyapatite are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period in the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market.

Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Analysis, by Type

On the basis of type, the bio-active materials are projected to witness robust growth in the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market. Bio-active materials are increasingly used for developing treatment solutions that promote bone growth as they form bonds and interact with the living tissues of the body. Bound to these factors, the bio-active materials are projected to gain significant share in the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market over the forecast period. Based on the material type, bio-resorbable materials such as bioglass are projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Depending upon the rate of resorption and release of ions, they can create chemical gradients with specific biological actions over cells and tissue. As they actively participate in the metabolic processes of the body, demand for bio-resorbable materials is likely to remain high growth in the healthcare industry.

Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Analysis, by Application

In terms of application, the orthopedic implants such as the knee, hip, and joint replacements are projected to hold dominant share throughout the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population has further fuelled demand for bioceramics and hydroxyapatite among the orthopedic implants manufacturers. Dental implants are projected to witness a significant growth in the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, North America is projected to dominate the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market throughout the forecast period. Production base of this region accommodates a number of leading manufacturers. Due to the presence of leading companies in North America, the region is a major supplier of the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite to various countries globally. Of various countries in Asia, China is projected to witness the highest growth with significant growth opportunities to be created in the latter half of the forecast period. ASEAN, India and other Asian countries are mainly dependent on the imports of bioceramics from the U.S., Europe, and Asian countries such as Japan. Therefore a number of manufacturers are planning to strategically invest to expand the sales and production footprints in these countries.

Besides these regions, Europe holds nearly 30% of the share in the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market. Among various countries in Europe, Germany is likely to witness a significant demand for bioceramics and hydroxyapatite. However, Latin America and MEA are projected to remain low volume high growth regions in the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

