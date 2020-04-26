The impact of the coronavirus on the Automotive Cyber Security Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028

The latest report on the Automotive Cyber Security market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Automotive Cyber Security market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Automotive Cyber Security market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Automotive Cyber Security market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Cyber Security market.

The report reveals that the Automotive Cyber Security market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Automotive Cyber Security market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Automotive Cyber Security market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Automotive Cyber Security market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market Segmentation as per Technology and Component Facilitated in This Research Study

The market has been segmented into two broader categories – by technology and by component. The technology segment is further segmented into managed security services, end-point security services, integration services, consulting services, unified threat management, and others. Among these, the consulting services sub-segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in technological advancements in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and Japan. The managed security sub-segment captured a market share of 19.5% at the end of 2016. Among the component segments, the services sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, due to the increasing awareness of information security, and the increasing adaptation of advanced technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication and telematics technology by automotive OEMs.

Regional Classification Offers Important Factors Associated with Each Regional Market for Automotive Cyber Security

The expansion of the automotive industry, growth of cyber threats and attacks, and digital transformation of the automotive industry are some of the primary factors which are fueling the growth of the automotive cyber security market. North America is projected to hold more than 40% of the market share in 2018. One of the major reasons for the dominance of North America is the presence of top automotive OEMs and IT solution and service providers. However, the SEA & others market in the APAC region is expected to create more potential growth opportunities in the automotive cyber security market in the coming years, owing to the increasing threat of cyber-attacks in the transportation and automotive systems in India and ASEAN countries.

Various automotive OEMs and IT solution providers are now focused on developing secure IT infrastructure and ecosystems for connected vehicles across the globe. This report also offers some recommendations for market stockholders. In brief, these recommendations encourage consultation between automotive cyber security solution providers, for which technological advancements should be an agenda. All stakeholders in the automotive cyber security market are recommended to work in collaboration and exchange their resources in order to offer advanced and highly efficient automotive cyber security solutions in near future.

Important Doubts Related to the Automotive Cyber Security Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Automotive Cyber Security market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Automotive Cyber Security market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Automotive Cyber Security market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Automotive Cyber Security market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Automotive Cyber Security market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Automotive Cyber Security market

