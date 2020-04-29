The Genomics Market Size Reached a Value of Around USD 16.21 Billion in 2019 | Expert Market Research 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Genomics Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global genomics market size reached a value of around USD 16.21 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2020-2025.

The global genomics market was led by North America in 2019. North America is leading the market due to the increased funding for research and government genomics initiatives. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to report the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China hosts the Beijing Genomics Institute, the world’s largest genomics research institution, which helps the Asia Pacific genomics market sustain its growth.

In February 2020, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), one of the key players in the industry, announced its partnership with the University of Melbourne to combat challenging cancers. The collaboration focuses on scientific research and innovation focused on genomics, helping in the identification and treatment of diseases like cancer. Illumina will have its Australian headquarters in the Melbourne Biomedical Precinct with the University. The program addresses the most complex cases of cancer, like rare or aggressive tumours, which are resistant to normal or typically difficult to diagnose.

Market Breakup by Product:

Consumables Systems and Software Services

Market Breakup by Technology:

PCR Sequencing Microarray Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Diagnostics Drug Discovery and Development Precision Medicine Agriculture and Animal Research Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes Hospitals and Clinics Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global genomics market is being driven by the rising application of the technology in various genetic research in health programs. The rising support by the governments and financing departments in the form of investments is boosting the market growth. The growth in the genomics industry is majorly supported by the growth of the genomic data market. The increased application of genomics in pharmaceutical industries, as well as research programs, is propelling the market growth. The entry of new key players is propelling the market development further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global genomics industry for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the product, technology, application, end-use, and regional markets of genomics. The Expert Market Research report also provides an insight into the regional price analysis of the global genomics market for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS: ERRFY) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) Oxford Nanopore Technologies F. Hoffmann-La Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) BGI Group (NYSEAMERICAN: BGI) Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

