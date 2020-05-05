The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Sodium Methyl Mercaptide (SMM) market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding methionine market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM). Rapid growth in the urban populations and their purchase power parity (PPP), especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for meat. This turns into demand for animal feed and eventually methionine and sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM). Furthermore, high growth in pharmaceutical industry in Asia is expected to support sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM) demand over the forecast period. In North America and Europe, the strict regulations for the use of hazardous chemicals keep the market in check with slow growth. However, volume demand for methionine is large attributed to the high meat consumption especially in the U.S. Rest of the World, although small in size, is expected to witness high growth especially in the emerging economies of Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. Brazil is set to host two world scale events; FIFA World Cup in 2014 and Summer Olympics in 2016. These events attract a large size of international tourists and meat demand is expected to rise substantially within the timelines of these events.

Some of the players in the sodium methyl mercaptide (SMM) market include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, TCI Chemicals and XengFing Chemicals among others.

