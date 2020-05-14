The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Smart Glass Market Size 2020 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Smart Glass Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global smart glass market stood at a value of around USD 4.3 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a value of USD 10 billion by 2025.

The global smart glass market is being driven by the rising demand for smart glasses in the construction sector and transportation industries. The North America is the leading market in the industry owing to the rising demand for smart glasses from the thriving construction sector in the region. The rise in demand can be attributed to factors like enhanced aesthetic qualities as well as advanced characteristics of smart glass over the traditional glass. Further, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to rapid urbanisation and increased infrastructure development activities in the region. The growing green building projects across the globe, aimed at encouraging smart energy-saving solutions like smart glasses, is expected to further aid the industry growth in the forecast period.

As new mobility models and the autonomous age emerge, the manufacturers are constantly innovating their products. In January 2019, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) showcased the latest in dimmable glass systems, connected car features, and digital vision technologies at CES® 2019 ready for automaker implementation. Gentex, being one of the leading suppliers of electro-optical products for the global automotive industry, aims to develop scalable technology paths through automotive features and expand its global reach. Further, the growing demand for vehicles among consumers is resulting in increased demand for smart glasses. Leading automotive manufacturers, such as BMW (OTCMKTS: BMWYY) and Daimler AG (ETR: DAI), commonly known as Mercedes, are making use of smart glass and are installing the same in its different variants. Mercedes-Benz has used SPD-SmartGlass technology in its S-Class Coupe, as well as other variants of the S-Class, fulfilling consumer demand for the popular Magic Sky Control panoramic roof. SPD-SmartGlass has been adopted by the manufacturers as it offers remarkable heat reduction inside the vehicle, UV protection, glare control, and noise reduction. Such developments are expected to aid the growth of the smart glass market globally in the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Electrochromic (EC) Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Suspended Particles Devices (SPD) Thermochromic Photochromic

Market Breakup by Application:

Construction Transportation Electronics Power Generation

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global smart glass market is being driven by the growth in the number of green building projects and the increasing construction activities across the globe. The thriving automotive sector is providing a further impetus to the industry. Rising disposable incomes, coupled with increasing demand for premium quality products, particularly in the emerging economies, is boosting the industry growth. The growing focus of manufacturers to launch products with enhanced characteristics is aiding the industry further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global smart glass market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the technology, applications, and regional markets for the global smart glass market. It also provides an assessment of the industry based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with offering a SWOT analysis of the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

AGC Inc. (Formerly Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.) (OTCMKTS: ASGLY) Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS: CODYY) Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Guardian Industries Polytronix, Inc. (TPE: 6224) Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

