The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Pulses Market Trends till 2025 by Expert Market Research

Pulse crops are the subcategory of legumes that are harvested solely to eat the dry seed. They are a sustainable crop as they use non-renewable energy inputs of other crops which results in a remarkably small carbon footprint. They also play a crucial role in crop rotation and improve the sustainability of cropping systems. Owing to their high nutritional content, pulses are considered as an essential part of everyday nutrition. They are a rich source of fibre, proteins, amino acids and minerals. Apart from this, pulses also help to lower blood cholesterol levels, control blood glucose levels and provides satiation. They are currently grown in 173 countries globally and come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

AGT Foods and Ingredients Adani Wilmar Pvt. Ltd., Solen Food Industry and Trade Inc., Gourmet Foods of Australia Pvt. Ltd. ADM Benson Quinn

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=93&flag=B

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global pulses market reached a volume of 90.48 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to 114.49 Million Tons by 2025. The market growth can be accredited to a number of forces. One of the major forces that has spurred the global demand for pulses is the rising health consciousness among consumers. In addition, factors such as population growth, rising disposable incomes and a strong demand from emerging nations have also been proactive in maintaining the overall demand.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pulses-market

Key findings from the report:

Various categories of pulses include chick pea, kaspa pea, lentil, pigeon pea, fava beans, black gram, mung beans and others. In 2019, chick pea dominated the market with the majority of the market share. The major end-users of pulses are retail store, snack food industry flour industry and others. In 2019, a majority of the pulses produced in the world are sold at retail stores for direct human consumption. Region-wise, India represented the largest producer of pulses, accounting for more than a fourth of the global production. It was followed by Canada, Myanmar, China, Brazil, Australia, United States and Russia. Being highly unorganized, the global pulses market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these include AGT Foods and Ingredients, Adani Wilmar Pvt. Ltd., Solen Food Industry and Trade Inc., Gourmet Foods of Australia Pvt. Ltd. and ADM Benson Quinn.

Market breakup by Category:

Chick Peas Kaspa Peas Lentil Pigeon Peas Fava Beans Black Gram Mung Beans

Market breakup by End-use:

Retail Store Snack Food Industry Flour Industry Others

Market breakup by Region:

India Canada Myanmar China Brazil Australia United States Russia

Related Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com