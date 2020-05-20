The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Potato Starch Market Research Report 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Potato Starch Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global potato starch market attained a volume of nearly 3.89 million tons in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain a production volume of 4.48 million tons by 2025.

The potato starch market is being driven by the growing food and beverage industry, globally. Europe dominates the global potato starch market, accounting for over three-fifth of the total market share. The other significant markets for the product are the Asia Pacific and North America. The starch market relies on the production of potatoes and other tuberous crops for its growth. With the increasing production of potatoes in the Asian and African regions, they are emerging as a significant market for the potato starch. China is the leading producer of tuberous crops followed by India, and both the regions together account for nearly one-third of the world’s harvested potatoes. Other than food industries, potato starch is finding applications in different sectors like pharmaceuticals and textiles as well, which provides further impetus to the market.

Moreover, the growing innovation in the food and beverage sector is aiding the market growth. In July 2018, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global ingredients solutions company, launched three functional potato starches that will save costs and optimise texture in processed cheeses, providing manufacturers with greater functionality and choice. The company has added these potato starches to its processed cheese ingredient range by the name CheeseApp starches, which provide appealing texture along with the optimum taste. The company, with this launch, has tapped into the growing consumer demand for vegan products, which will enhance its market growth and aid the global market as well.

Market Analysis By Types

1 Native

2 Modified

3 Sweeteners

The different types of potato starch that are available in the market can be categorised as native, modified and sweetener.

Market Analysis By Applications

1 Food Industry

2 Paper Industry

3 Textile Industry

4 Pharmaceuticals

5 Personal Care

6 Others

Potato starch finds application in sectors like food, paper, textile, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, among others.

Market Analysis By Regions

1 North America

2 Europe

3 Asia Pacific

4 LATAM

5 Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global potato starch market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

With the growing food and beverage industries, the use of potato starch, especially in ready-to-eat food segment has increased, which is aiding the global potato starch market. The expanding textile industry, particularly in the emerging economies, further aids in market growth. With the growing middle-class population and rising disposable incomes, the demand for convenient and processed food has increased, which, in turn, drives the potato starch market. The increasing demand for vegan products is propelling the market forward as well.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed insight into the types, applications, and regional markets of potato starch for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The global trade data analysis for the year 2019 has been provided. The report by Expert Market Research also gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends for potato starch.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

