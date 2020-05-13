The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Potato Chips Market Size 2020 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

Potato chips currently represent the second largest category of savoury snacks. On account of their reasonable price, crispiness and availability in a variety of flavours, they are preferred by the majority of the global population. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global sales of potato chips reached a value of US$ 20.84 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach a value of US$ 26.67 Billion by 2025.

Factors that are currently driving the global potato chips market include rising global population, increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, rising demand for packaged food and growth in emerging markets. Hectic lifestyles and long working hours have also shifted the consumption patterns of the consumers towards convenience and ready-to-eat foods. As a result, they have developed an affinity towards snack foods like potato chips. Furthermore, in order to keep up with the consumer‘s changing demand patterns, manufacturers are constantly bringing variations in ingredients, flavours and taste. Some of the popular and innovative flavours of potato chips include plain, barbecue, sour cream & onion, cheese, jalapeno, creamy garlic caesar, bacon mac & cheese, cinnamon bun, etc.

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Others

Market breakup by Country:

The United States

United Kingdom

Russia

China

Argentina

Brazil

India

Key findings from the report:

Major markets for potato chips include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Others.

Country-wise, the United States dominated the market with a share of nearly one-fourth of the total global volumes in 2018. Other major markets include the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Some of the major players operating in the global potato chips market are Calbee Foods Co., ltd, Herr, Intersnack Group, PepsiCo, Synder’s-Lance and UTZ Quality Foods.

These players are focussing on high-quality products and are targeting developing markets by expanding their production and geographical reach.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Calbee Food Co.,ltd (OTCMKTS: CLBEY)

Synder’s-Lance

Herr

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP)

UTZ Quality Foods

Intersnack Group

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

