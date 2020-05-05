The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) Market Pricing Analysis by 2041

The global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market. The Organophosphorus flame retardants (OPFRs) market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Clariant

Lanxess

THOR group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corp.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

BASF SE

Huber Engineered Materials

Rio Tinto Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organophosphates

Organophosphonates

Organophosphinates

Organoposphine Oxide

Organophosphites

Segment by Application

Plastic Products

Electronic Devices

Construction Material

Textiles

Other

