The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on North America Sealants and Adhesives Market Research Report

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Sealants and Adhesives Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the North America sealants and adhesives market reached a value of almost USD 14.42 billion in 2019. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The North America sealants and adhesives market is rapidly increasing due to the overall growth of auto sales and production. There is a rising trend in North America to produce lighter weight vehicles, which are fuel-efficient and produce lower emissions, thus, providing further impetus for the growth of the sealants and adhesives market in the region. Sealants and adhesives come in varieties and are used for diverse purposes. Sealants are used to seal the surfaces, joints, or openings in a material, whereas adhesives are used to bind the surfaces together. The market for North America sealants and adhesives has been expanding because of the growth in the end-use sectors like construction and transportation.

Henkel AG & Company (ETR: HEN3) and H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) are some of the major players within the sealants and adhesives industry. In April 2019, Henkel, a leading company in the market due to its high-impact solutions in adhesives, sealants, and coatings, announced the opening of its new OEM application centre in Rocky Hill, USA. This will enhance and expand Henkel’s capabilities to deliver innovative solutions to better serve customer needs, especially within the industrial assembly sector.

Market Analysis by Types:

Reactive Systems Solvent Based Pressure Sensitive Water Based Hot Melt Others

Adhesives are largely divided into reactive systems, solvent-based, water-based, pressure-sensitive, and hot melt, among others.

Adhesives Market Analysis by End Use:

Paper, Board and Related Products Building, Construction, Civil Engineering, Craftsmen Woodworking and Joinery Transportation Footwear and Leather Consumer/DIY Assembly Operations Others

Paper, board and related products, construction, building, civil engineering, Craftsmen, woodworking and joinery, transportation, footwear and leather, consumer/DIY, and assembly operations, among others are the leading end-use sectors for adhesives

Sealants Market Analysis by End Use:

construction Consumer/DIY Assembly Transportation Others

construction (incl. insulating glass, glazing), consumer/DIY, assembly, and transportation sectors, among others, are the major end-use sectors for sealants.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States of America Canada

The North America sealants and adhesives market is divided regionally into the United States of America and Canada.

Key Findings of The Report:

The growing investments for building smart cities is aiding the sealants and adhesives industry. The rising trend in North America to produce lighter weight fuel-efficient vehicles, apart from the over-all growth of auto sales and production in the U.S., is further propelling the sealants and adhesives market forward. The rise in the application sectors like construction and transportation is the driving factor of the market. The growing packaging industry in North America is further driving the sealants and adhesives industry as convenient packaged foods such as ready-to-eat food, and ready-to-drink beverages are increasingly consumed due to busier lifestyles of consumers.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the North America sealants and adhesives market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025, according to their end-uses, types, and regions. The report also offers a detailed trade analys, covering the major exporting and importing countries by value and volume. It gives an in-depth look into the regional price trends in the North America sealants and adhesives market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA(OTCMKTS: HENKY) H.B. Fuller Company(NYSE: FUL) Arkema Inc.(OTCMKTS: ARKAY) Sika AG(OTCMKTS: SXYAY) Wacker Chemie AG(OTCMKTS: WKCMF) Saint-Gobain S.A Evonik Chemicals Limited The Dow Chemical Co. Royal Adhesives & Sealants RPM International Inc Others

