The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Natural Sweeteners Market Research Report 2020 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Natural Sweeteners Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global natural sweeteners market is being driven by the growing global stevia market, which attained a value of nearly USD 521.3 million in 2019. It is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2020 and 2025.

The global natural sweeteners market is witnessing a healthy growth with the increase in the demand for stevia, which is a type of natural sweetener having zero-calorie content, unlike sugar. The increasing health concern among the consumers has led to a growth in the consumption of natural products over artificial ones. The global stevia market is being dominated by the Asia Pacific, followed by Europe. Within the Asia Pacific, China is the leading market, accounting for more than 90% of the total stevia production in the region.

The increase in the demand for low-calorie or sugar-free products is propelling the market further. In April 2019, Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE), a global food ingredients provider and a major key player in the global stevia market, signed a multi-year enzyme supply and licensing agreement with Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) to produce TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener. TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener is the first premium Reb M stevia sweetener, which was launched by Tate & Lyle in 2018, opening new horizons for the production of sugar-free products. The beverage giants like PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are also increasing the production of stevia-based beverages to meet the growing demand of zero-calorie soft drinks, which have become quite popular among consumers.

Market Breakup by Type:

Stevia

Maple Syrup

Raw Honey

Molasses

Coconut Sugar

Others

Natural sweeteners can be divided into stevia, maple syrup, raw honey, molasses, and coconut sugar, among other types.

Market Breakup by Intensity:

High Intensity Sweeteners

Low Intensity Sweeteners

By intensity, the market can be bifurcated into high-intensity sweeteners and low-intensity sweeteners.

Market Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Natural sweeteners commonly find their application in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors, among others.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, and online retailers, among others, are the major distribution channels.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa are the major regional markets for natural sweeteners.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global natural sweeteners market has been aided by the increasing health awareness, resulting in an increased demand for low-calorie products.

The increase in the demand for natural or organic products over the artificial ones is further aiding the market.

The various strategies implemented by governments to promote sugar-substitutes due to rising cases of diabetes is further propelling the market forward.

The steadily growing beverage sector, globally, is providing further impetus to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global natural sweeteners market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the types, applications, and regions of the global natural sweeteners market have also been provided in the Expert Market Research report.

The report provides an assessment of the market using Porter’s Five Forces model along with SWOT and value chain analysis.

An assessment of the regional price trends for natural sweeteners has also been provided within the report.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

