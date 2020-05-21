The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Latin America Vegetable Oil Market Research Report 2020 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Vegetable Oil Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the Latin America vegetable oil market is supported by the rising production of oilseeds in the region, which is expected to contribute to the global oilseed production. The global oilseed production is expected to attain 605 million tonnes between 2020 and 2025.

The Latin America vegetable oil market is led by soybean oil, with Brazil producing 117 million tons, Argentina producing 55 million tons, and Paraguay producing 9.5 million tons of soybean, respectively. Vegetable oil is derived by applying pressure on the natural plant sources like nuts, seeds, and fruits. They are extensively used for cooking and comprise of healthy nutrients like omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, and monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats. The regional markets of Latin America vegetable oil are Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, among others. Argentina, especially, is a leading exporter in the region and third-largest exporter in the world.

Argentina and Brazil are the leading vegetable oil markets in Latin America. The two regions are being driven by the rising oilseed crush. Argentina is projected to account for nearly 11% of the oilseed crush globally by 2027, while Brazil will account for 10% of the total oilseed crush in the year. Thus, the robust growth of the vegetable oil market in these two countries is encouraging the expansion of major global companies into the region. In April 2017, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), a leading key player in the market, acquired Argentinian edible oil company, Aceitera Martinez S.A. Aceitera Martinez holds specialization in the production as well as the packaging of edible oils, including soybean and sunflower oil. This acquisition includes the facilities, which are equipped with the state-of-art technology and three packaging lines, having 20,000 tons per month installed capacity.

Market Analysis by Types:

Palm Oil Soybean Oil Canola Oil Sunflower Oil Coconut Oil Others

The vegetable oil market is divided on the basis of type into palm oil, canola oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil, among others.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food Industrial Biofuel Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into food, industrial, and biofuel, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Brazil Argentina Colombia Others

The regional markets for vegetable oil in Latin America are Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, among others.

Key Findings of The Report:

The vegetable oil market is driven by the increase in the population, along with the demand from the developing countries for food applications. The market growth is also aided by the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of vegetable oil, enhancing the demand for the same. Palm oil is being increasingly used as a healthy substitute for trans-fat, thus, further strengthening the market for vegetable oil. The rise in the demand for vegetable oil as a biodiesel feedstock and the expected increase in the forecast period is also driving the market. The expected growth in the production of soybean, which is a primary feedstock for vegetable oil, is further invigorating the market for vegetable oil.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report offers an overview of the global vegetable oil market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, applications, and regional markets of vegetable oil. The report evaluates the 2019 global trade data, providing information for the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries. It provides a detailed look into the regional price trends in the Latin America market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Louis Dreyfus Company, and Aceitera General Deheza S.A, among others, are the key players in the Latin America vegetable oil market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)

Cargill Incorporated

Louis Dreyfus Company

Aceitera General Deheza S.A

Others

