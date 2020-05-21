The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Latin America Betaines Market Research Report 2020 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Betaines Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024’, the Latin America betaines market grew at a CAGR of about 4.7% between 2015 and 2019. The market is expected to see further growth in the forecast period of 2019-2024, and is projected to attain 100 kilo metric tons by 2024.

Betaine is a crystalline alkaloid which is sweet in taste and is present in food like brown rice, broccoli, sweet potato, sugar beet, beef, and quinoa. Multiple pieces of research are being undertaken to study the potential health benefits of betaines, leading to a surge of interest in the LATAM region. One of the leading health benefits of betaines being researched is their ability to reduce the level of homocysteine. Homocysteine is an amino acid that is required by the human body, but when produced excessively, can cause plaque build-up and clogged arteries, leading to stroke, heart diseases, osteoporosis, and other cardiovascular diseases. Although rare, people over 50 years, children with a genetic predisposition towards high homocysteine levels or people suffering from alcoholism might be most at risk. Thus, betaines by lowering the levels homocysteine help to prevent and fight conditions like heart diseases.

The betaines market in LATAM is being driven by the growing health consciousness of the people and a rising awareness of diseases like obesity and diabetes. Betaines aid in maintaining the optimal liver healthy by helping in the digestion of fats/lipids by the liver, and thus, preventing the occurrence of fatty liver. It also helps the liver detoxify by assisting in the disposal of toxins and chemicals that might have entered the body through prescribed drugs or through plants and other crops not grown organically, which have been sprayed with herbicides or pesticides.

The rising population of health-conscious consumers in the region has led to an increasing demand for the inclusion of betaines in dietary supplements and nutritive drinks, especially from countries like Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. This is because betaines also help in burning fat and increasing muscle mass. They are included in sports supplements like protein powder and energy supplements as it aids in the improvement of muscle endurance, leading to better exercise performance.

Market Analysis by Types:

Natural Synthetic

Betaines are divided into natural and synthetic betaines.

Market Analysis by Grades:

Home and Personal Care Food and Beverages

Based on grades, they are divided into F&B and HPC.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food and Beverages HPC Animal feed Others

Food and beverage, home and personal care, animal feed and other industries are the primary application sectors for betaines in LATAM.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Brazil Argentina Mexico Colombia

Region-wise, the Latin America betaines market is divided into Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Latin America betaines market is being driven by the rising demand for sustainable and organic personal care products. The growing pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors are providing further impetus to the betaines market growth in Latin America. Betaines also find their application as an animal feed additive, assisting in maintaining the functionality of nervous systems of animals along with aiding in their brain development. The prices of betaines increased by nearly 7% in 2017 due to the tight supply of raw materials.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report examines the demand for betaines by type and application in the global market as well as looking into their demand by application in the LATAM market. The report gives the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) consumption and production of betaines in the global as well as the LATAM market. It also offers the production and consumption of betaines as surfactants in the global as well as LATAM market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data of betaines for the year 2019 by looking into the value and volume of the major betaines exporting and importing countries. The report provides the regional historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) consumption and production of betaines in LATAM. The report by Expert Market Research examines the regional price trends of betaines in LATAM for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It also offers a price analysis of the betaine feedstock for the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) time periods.

BASF SA., DuPont Nutrition Bioscience Aps, Evonik Degussa Argentina S.A., Quimi-Kao, S.A. de C.V., Oxiteno S.A., Chemical Ingredients & Solutions, and Flamaquimica S.R.L. are the major players in the LATAM betaines market analysed in the Expert Market Research report. The report explores the latest developments among the key players in the LATAM betaines market including plant turnarounds, capacity expansions, and merger and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

BASF SA. (ETR: BAS) DuPont Nutrition Bioscience Aps Evonik Degussa Argentina S.A. Quimi-Kao, S.A. de C.V. Oxiteno S.A. Chemical Ingredients & Solutions Flamaquimica S.R.L.

