The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Kombucha Tea Market Research Report 2020 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Kombucha Tea Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the kombucha tea market attained a value of USD 1.85 billion by 2019, growing robustly at a CAGR of 23% between 2015-2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% in the forecast period of 2020-2025, reaching USD 5.6 billion by 2025.

Kombucha tea has seen the fastest growth among any functional beverages in the past few years. The primary reason for the robust growth of the kombucha tea market has been its numerous health benefits combined with a rising demand among health-conscious consumers, and an increasing disposable income. The health benefits of the drink, which ranges from helping in the detoxification of the body and maintaining a healthy metabolism to contributing to the strengthening of the immune system, has earned it the moniker of the ‘tea of immortality’..

Kombucha, which is also often called tea mushroom, is made by fermenting tea and sugar with SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast). The resulting drink is somewhat alcoholic and has a slight vinegar-like taste. The functional beverage derives its name from the Japanese language and is said to have originated in China. While traditionally consumed in China and Japan, it became commercially available widely thanks to GT’s Living Food, which was the first company in the US to produce Kombucha for commercial purposes. Even today the company accounts for half the US kombucha market by value. While the initial resurgence of kombucha tea was led by the western markets, in countries which had not historically consumed the drink, however, in the recent years there has been a growing demand in emerging markets like Middle East, Eastern Europe, and South East Asia, among others. Driven by a rise in urbanisation and increasing disposable incomes among consumers, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions are the fastest growing markets for the tea.

Along with retail stores and supermarkets, kombucha is increasingly becoming an option which is widely available in cafes and restaurants in both mature and emerging markets. In August 2018, Starbucks, the coffee chain giant, announced that it will soon start offering six varieties of kombucha under its juice brand, Evolution. While it is not yet being sold in Starbucks stores, the company expects the beverage to be seen as a healthy alternative to its usual sugar drinks like Frappuccino. This step is driven by large sections of consumers seeking healthier alternatives to the sugar-loaded beverages available.

Kombucha Tea Market Breakup by Type:

Organic

Non-Organic

Kombucha tea is broadly divided as organic and non-organic kombucha tea.

Kombucha Tea Market Breakup by Flavour Type:

Fruits

Regular/Original

Herbs and Spices

Flowers

Others

By flavour, the kombucha tea market can be divided into regular/original, fruits, herbs and spices, and flowers, among others.

Breakup by Tea Types for Brewing Kombucha Tea:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Kombucha is usually brewed with green, black or oolong tea, among others.

Kombucha Tea Market Breakup by Packaging:

Glass Bottles

Aluminium Cans

PET Bottles

Others

The tea is packaged in glass, aluminium, PET bottles, and other such packaging materials.

Kombucha Tea Market Breakup by Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Stores

Online Retailers

Others (Inc. Restaurants)

The beverage is available in supermarkets, convenience stores, health stores, and through online retailers, among other options.

Kombucha Tea Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The kombucha tea market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions.

Key Findings of the Report:

Due to an increasing occurrence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, there has been a growing health concern among consumers, which is driving the market for kombucha tea as a functional drink.

Consumer perception of kombucha tea as a healthy probiotic beverage is aiding the market growth.

Consumer acceptance of the drink in significant market is providing a further impetus to the market, especially with major manufacturers taking note.

Ease of availability of kombucha tea in convenience stores and supermarkets is a key driving factor of the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research provides a region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market information for the global kombucha tea market.

The report looks in-depth into the kombucha tea market based on its type, packaging, distribution channels, flavours, and by teas used to brew the drink by giving their market breakup for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025.

It also analyses the historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) market of the functional beverage based on the age and gender of the consumers.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

GT’s Living Foods

KeVita, Inc.

Remedy Kombucha Pty Ltd.

Brew Dr. Kombucha, LLC

Carpe Diem

Humm Kombucha, LLC

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED)

Buchi Kombucha

Equinox Kombucha

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

