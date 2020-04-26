The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Knitwear Market Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Knitwear market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Knitwear market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Knitwear market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Knitwear market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Knitwear market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Knitwear market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Knitwear market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Knitwear market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global knitwear market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis of the market, ecosystem analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market and raw material analysis of the knitwear industry. The global knitwear industry ecosystem analysis includes value chain analysis of the global knitwear industry including natural, blended, and synthetic fabric suppliers, textile companies spinning the knitwear fabric, knitwear manufacturers, knitwear products distribution and export channels, and various retail outlets including departmental stores, specialty stores, discount chains, and mass merchandise chains among others. The study also includes market attractiveness analysis in terms of product type, material type, application, consumer group, distribution channel, and country. The market attractiveness analysis is analyzed on the basis of CAGR of growth rate, market share, incremental opportunity, and general market attractiveness.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global knitwear market including Adidas AG, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hackett Ltd, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Loro Piana S.P.A., Marks and Spencer Group plc, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Lactose, The Nautical Company (UK) Ltd., Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., Victoria’s Secret, and YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain),and products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the knitwear market.

The global knitwear market is segmented as below:

Global Knitwear Market, by Product Type

Innerwear

T-Shirts & Shirts

Sweaters & Jackets

Sweatshirts & Hoodies

Shorts & Trousers

Evening Dresses, Suits, & Leggings

Accessories

Global Knitwear Market, by Material Type

Natural

Synthetic

Blended

Global Knitwear Market, by Application

Outerwear

Innerwear

Sportswear

Others

Global Knitwear Market, by Consumer Group

Men

Women

Kids

Global Knitwear Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Knitwear Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



