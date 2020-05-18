The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Ink Market Size, Share & Report till 2025 by Expert Market Research

Ink refers to a liquid or paste which consists of dyes or pigments. It can be used for writing or drawing with a pen, brush or quill. Over the years, there has been a change in the variety and quality of pigments used in inks as a result of introduction of new technologies, availability of raw material and increasing awareness of ink’s effects on people and the environment.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=20&flag=B

Competitive Landscape

Sun Chemicals Flint Group Toyo Ink Siegwerk Group Sakata INX

Ink is widely used in the printing and publishing industry for printing books, magazines, newspapers, etc.; and in the packaging industry for labelling on plastic bottles, aluminium cans, jars, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global ink market reached a value of US$ 20.49 Billion in 2019 and is further expected to reach US$ 25.92 Billion by 2025.

The production of ink witnessed a steady growth during 2015-2019. A significant development in the end-use industries like printing, publishing, packaging, letterpress, etc. has led to an increase in consumption of ink. Moreover, increasing affordability, innovation and introduction of environment-friendly inks, and rising demand from developing countries are some of the other factors which are encouraging the market growth.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ink-market

Key findings from the report:

The two-major end-uses of ink include packaging and publishing, and commercial printing.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share of one-third of the total global production in 2019. It was followed by North America and Europe.

The types of ink available in the global ink market are oil based inks, solvent based liquid inks and water based liquid inks.

Different kinds of printing technologies in which ink is used are Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic and Digital.

Being fragmented in nature, the global ink market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include Sun Chemicals, Flint Group, Toyo Ink, Siegwerk Group, Sakata INX and Huber Group.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global ink market according to key application areas, major regions, ink type, technology used and top players:

Market Breakup by End-use:

Packaging

Publishing and Commercial Printing

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Market Breakup by Ink Type:

Oil based inks

Solvent-based liquid inks

Water-based liquid inks

Market Breakup by Technology Used:

Lithographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexographic Printing

Digital Printing

Top players

Sun Chemicals

Flint Group

Toyo Ink ( TYO: 4634 )

Siegwerk Group

Sakata INX ( TYO: 4633 )

Huber Group

Related Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pan-masala-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/over-the-top-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com